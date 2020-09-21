John A. Linder 1940 - 2020
SAUQUOIT, NY/VIERA, FL - Mr. John A. Linder, age 79, of Sauquoit, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Utica on October 13, 1940, a son of the late Anthony and Catherine Hart Linder. He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 9, 1973, he was married to Isabelle A. Raya in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, a loving and blessed union of 47 years.
John was employed with the Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. for over 30 years until his retirement and was a member of the NiMo Gaslighters. John enjoyed golfing, wood working and was an avid NY Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. He especially loved spending time with his wife at their Florida home.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Isabelle; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellen and Tom Pietruch and MaryAnn and Denny Callahan; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Margaret Linder, Joyce and Donald Fedor and Beverly and John Sageer; and many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Linder; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Elizabeth Raya.
In keeping with CDC and NYS regulations due to Covid-19 restrictions, his Funeral Mass will be attended by (family members only) on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. in St. Louis Gonzaga Church where the Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Boutros Al Hachem. Private interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Utica. In keeping with CDC and NYS regulations, face masks, social distancing and trace registration will be required at church services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to St. Louis Gonzaga Church. Envelopes will be available.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com
.