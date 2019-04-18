|
John A. Longeretta, Esq. 1934 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. John A. Longeretta, Esq., age 84, passed away with peace and dignity on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community of NY with those he loved most in his heart.
Born in Utica on June 5, 1934, John was the son of the late Anthony and Margaret (Fernicola) Longeretta. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1952. He continued his education at Hamilton College where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree. He was proud of his educational achievements as well as his athletic accomplishments in football, especially his invitation to try out at the professional level with the Baltimore Colts, one of his proudest moments. But he opted to pursue his post-graduate education at Syracuse University College of Law where he was awarded his Juris Doctorate degree and successfully admitted to the New York State Bar Association. A veteran of the US Army, John then joined the National Guard Association. On October 12, 1963 he married the former Mirella A. Paoletti. It was a marriage of their era; Mirella loved him for life, and they shared a 55-year union.
John began his practice as an attorney in 1959 when he established the Longeretta and Longeretta Law Firm on Hopper Street with his late brother Thomas. He later formed the law firm Longeretta, Giruzzi, and Zamorski. Subsequently, he practiced as the Office of John Longeretta for numerous years. His sons, Paul and David joined him in what became known as the Longeretta Law Firm at 298 Genesee Street. During his career, he was one of the first judicially experienced Associate City Judges.
As a parent and patriarch of his family, John shared his lifetime experiences, wisdom, and advice with his children who reciprocated by honoring him with their love and support. They never wanted to disappoint their dad or mom because they were grateful for the gifts of guidance and good values they bestowed to them. A professional man with a generous heart, he had the God given desire to help others with great sincerity. He believed that all of us had rights, and he was always there to assist his clients to make them comfortable knowing that he stood by them. John had an unwavering work ethic and such a prolific love for the law that he personalized it. He championed the virtues of honesty, education, and parenthood and the rewards they render later on in life.
His leisure pursuits included golf, racquet ball, fishing with his children, traveling (especially to Florida), fine dining (which was often his wife's cooking), and a good cigar. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the State of New York Oneida County Magistrates Association and the Oneida County Bar Association. A practicing Catholic, John was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where he faithfully attended Saturday Mass. Having the Lord in his life was a comfort and an inspiration.
John's measure of success was not defined by material terms but by a moral code of integrity. His legacy is a true measure of a life that balanced love of family, loyalty to friends, and a lifetime of dedication to his profession.
John is survived by his wife, Mirella; his children and their spouses, John J. and Lisa R. Longeretta, Paul M., Esq. and Laura Longeretta, David A., Esq. and Renee Longeretta, and Dr. Andria M. and Dr. Dimitrios Theoharidis; his grandchildren, Maria L., and John A. Longeretta; Samuel S. Longeretta; Briana Vellone; and Damian, Ekaterina, and Arianna Theoharidis; and his sister, Lucille Closson. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. John was blessed with many wonderful friends, but it would be remiss not to mention Joe Nassar Yagey, Thomas "Dee" Degironimo, and Frank Giruzzi. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Anthony Longeretta, Esq.; members of his wife's family who he so enjoyed; and his friends, Bobby Moracco, Frank Broccoli, and Frank Scalise.
The family is grateful to Dr. Kevin McCormick for his medical expertise, and his bedside manner of sharing with a compassionate heart; Dr. Robert Pavelock for his faithful support; Maria Centolella who has been a dear friend and visited with the Longeretta family with much concern; the staff members at the Masonic Care Community who were very attentive, loving, respectful, and amazingly sensitive; and Fr. James Cesta for his blessings and spiritual solace.
The family will honor and commemorate John's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Monday morning at 11:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be made to the Historic Old St. John's Food Pantry in John's honor; envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019