John A. MacLean
HOLLAND PATENT - John Alexander "Sandy" MacLean, of Park Avenue, Holland Patent, died on October 3, 2019, at the MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Utica, New York.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held on October 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Holland Patent.
In John's memory, donations may be made to Hope House, PO Box 161, Utica, NY 13503 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019