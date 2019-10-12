The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimbleby Funeral Home
7944 Steuben Street
Holland Patent, NY 13354
(315) 865-5411
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Holland Patent
Resources
More Obituaries for John MacLean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. MacLean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. MacLean Obituary
John A. MacLean
HOLLAND PATENT - John Alexander "Sandy" MacLean, of Park Avenue, Holland Patent, died on October 3, 2019, at the MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Utica, New York.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held on October 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Holland Patent.
In John's memory, donations may be made to Hope House, PO Box 161, Utica, NY 13503 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent, NY.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dimbleby Funeral Home
Download Now