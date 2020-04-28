|
|
John A. (Jack) Moore, Jr. 1952 - 2020
OLD FORGE - John A. (Jack) Moore, Jr., of Old Forge, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home, Troy, NY.
Born on April 2, 1952, in Utica, NY, to Monica B. and John A. Moore, Sr., Jack spent his childhood in Utica and Newport, NY and spent his summers at family camp in White Lake.
Jack settled in Old Forge in 1977, not long after graduating from the University of Detroit. Old Forge quickly became the place he called home for the rest of his life. For nearly 40 years, he worked as a bartender, primarily at the Back Door during the 80's and at the Tow Bar from 1990 until he retired in 2016. He touched the lives of thousands of people with his kindness, friendly nature and sense of humor and was truly loved by all.
Jack was always happiest when the weather was nice and he was outside enjoying it. An avid fisherman, he knew all the great fishing spots throughout the Town of Webb. During the long Adirondack winters he filled his time reading books, ranging across a variety of topics (history and non-fiction generally), in developing and "field testing" gambling models for handicapping horse races and playing online poker.
He is survived by his three children, Darren (Tracy) Deis, of Old Forge, Nicholas (Julie) Moore, of East Greenbush, NY and Samantha (Ricky Kipp) Moore, of Old Forge; siblings, Michael (Marian) Moore, of Charlottesville, VA, Mary (Jim) Brown, of Philadelphia, PA, Bart (Debbie) Moore, of Highland Park, NJ and Brigid Moore, of Ashfield, MA; grandchildren, Miles, Noah, Mary, Macy, Maddix, Logan, Lorelai and Jaiden; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID 19-related restrictions, a Memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Home Aide Service of the Central Adirondacks (HASCA), PO Box 25, Old Forge, NY 13420 (315-369-6183).
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020