John A. Penc 1927 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. John A. Penc, 93, a longtime resident of North Utica and a resident of the Masonic Home, passed away on June 30, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
John was born in Utica on March 26, 1927, the son of Antoni and Agata (Gawel) Penc. He was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On October 28, 1950, John was united in marriage with Marion "Mindy" Greczkowski, sharing a union of more than 50 years until her passing in 2001. John proudly served in the US Navy during WW II and returned to employment at Utica Drop Forge/Kelsey Hayes, where he worked for 45 years until his retirement. John was a parishioner of St. Mark's Church, N. Utica, a member of the Whitestown American Legion post 1173 and Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid fisherman, spending many Saturdays on Oneida Lake.
Mr. Penc is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Penc, of Deerfield; cherished grandchildren, Lauren Buttenschon, of Marcy and Jordan Penc, of Whitesboro; a adored great-granddaughter, Addalie Buttenschon; a daughter, Renee (Kevin) Kopek, of SC; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by a daughter, Jill; brothers, Frank and Stanley; and sisters, Aneila (Nellie) Edwards, Julia Ray and Helen Sobocienski.
A service for family and friends will be held privately.
Those wishing to make a donation in John's memory, please do so to a charity of your choice
.
John's family would like to express their gratitude to the Monroe Unit staff of the Masonic Care Community for their excellent care and compassion during his five years as a resident.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
