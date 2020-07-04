1/1
John A. Penc
1927 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. John A. Penc, 93, a longtime resident of North Utica and a resident of the Masonic Home, passed away on June 30, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
John was born in Utica on March 26, 1927, the son of Antoni and Agata (Gawel) Penc. He was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On October 28, 1950, John was united in marriage with Marion "Mindy" Greczkowski, sharing a union of more than 50 years until her passing in 2001. John proudly served in the US Navy during WW II and returned to employment at Utica Drop Forge/Kelsey Hayes, where he worked for 45 years until his retirement. John was a parishioner of St. Mark's Church, N. Utica, a member of the Whitestown American Legion post 1173 and Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid fisherman, spending many Saturdays on Oneida Lake.
Mr. Penc is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Penc, of Deerfield; cherished grandchildren, Lauren Buttenschon, of Marcy and Jordan Penc, of Whitesboro; a adored great-granddaughter, Addalie Buttenschon; a daughter, Renee (Kevin) Kopek, of SC; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by a daughter, Jill; brothers, Frank and Stanley; and sisters, Aneila (Nellie) Edwards, Julia Ray and Helen Sobocienski.
A service for family and friends will be held privately.
Those wishing to make a donation in John's memory, please do so to a charity of your choice.
John's family would like to express their gratitude to the Monroe Unit staff of the Masonic Care Community for their excellent care and compassion during his five years as a resident.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
