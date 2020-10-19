John A. Voce 1929 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. John A. Voce, age 90, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on December 2, 1929, John was the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Ransom) Voce. A proud veteran of the United States Army, John honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. On June 12, 1954 he married the former Virginia C. Chgles with whom he shared a loving union of 66 years.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend John's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 at Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. Interment will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
