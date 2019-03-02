John A. Werthman 1938 - 2019

NEW YORK MILLS - John A. Werthman, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2019.

John was born on September 23, 1938, a son of Henry and Emilie (Hall) Werthman. John served in the Army from 1961 to 1964. At St. Agnes Church,

Utica on May 22, 1965 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Brunnett. For many years until his retirement, he was employed with the Chicago Pneumatic Co. John was a parishioner of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church in Utica.

John is survived by his wife, Kathleen; and two grandchildren, Carolynn and Jared. John was predeceased by a son, Richard A. Werthman; six sisters; and four brothers.

A memorial service for Mr. Werthman will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.

Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019