John B. Guter
1938 - 2020
SHERBURNE - John B. "Goot" Guter, 82, of Blanding Rd., passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Katherine Luther Healthcare Facility, Clinton, NY.
He was born on June 25, 1938 in Endicott, NY, a son of John and Henrietta Bryan Guter. He was a graduate of Sherburne High School and received his AAS in Electrical Engineering at Morrisville Agricultural and Technical College. John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On March 17, 1973, he married Theresa Hitti Abbott in Sherburne and shared a loving union of over 47 years. John worked for the Village of Sherburne for 24 years, retiring in 1994. He had previously worked for the Xerox Corp., Rochester, for 8 years.
He was a member of the United Church of Christ, Sherburne, the Sherburne Fire Department and the American Legion Post #876 of Sherburne. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Theresa; children, Bryan (Susan) Guter, of Ashville, NC, Eric (wife, Melissa Fontes) Guter, of Corona Del Mar, CA and their daughter, Samantha Sullivan, Holly Gabel, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and her children, Maykala Gabel, Benjamin Friedman and Merf Friedman, all of FL, Jim (Jozette) Abbott, of Chittenango and their children, Ashley (Mario) Direnzo, of Dewitt, Jake Reynolds (fiancée Mara), of FL, Steven Abbott, of Hamilton, Tony (Linda) Abbott, of FL and their children, Kellie (Warren) Cox and Jennifer (Eric) Clos, all of Syracuse; a sister, Jan (Jack) Ewen, of Oneonta; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Sherburne Fire Department, PO Box 575, Sherburne, NY 13460 or to the American Legion Post #876, PO Box 286, Sherburne, NY 13460.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
10 S Main St
Sherburne, NY 13460
(607) 674-6740
