John B. Matthews
STUARTS DRAFT, VA- John B. Matthews, 72, formerly of Binghamton and Barneveld, passed away at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He was born in Binghamton, the son of Jack and Dorothy (Polk) Matthews. He was a graduate of RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, NC and Broome County Community College in Binghamton. John enjoyed a long career in the insurance and financial services industries.
Known for his sense of humor, John was quick to make friends wherever he went. Through all of life's challenges, he remained positive and optimistic. John also enjoyed many hobbies including fly fishing, gardening and taking road trips with his beloved dog, Chowder.
John is survived by his sons, John C. Matthews, along with John's partner, Christine Bord, of Clinton and Scott Matthews, of Barneveld; along with a daughter-in-law, Colleen Matthews; and two granddaughters, Maura and Teagan Matthews, also of Barneveld. He also leaves behind siblings, Carol Tiffany, of Las Vegas, NV, Timothy (Terry) Matthews, of Brackney, PA, Diane (Kenneth) Gehringer, of Kutztown, PA and Virginia (Robert) Nordberg, of Seattle, WA; along with many nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Matthews; father, Jack Matthews; and brother, David Matthews.
All services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Humane Society of the United States.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrick
funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019