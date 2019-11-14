Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
John Bozzone

John Bozzone Obituary
John Bozzone
ST. AUGUSTINE - John "Jack" Bozzone departed this life peacefully at age 85 on November 1, 2019, All Saints' Day, with his wife of 58 years, two daughters and friends at his side.
Born in Sauquoit, NY, in high school he played varsity six-man football, basketball and baseball and ran track, was president of his class and graduated with honors. He enrolled at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, but before finishing, joined the novitiate only to leave to serve in the US Army in West Germany during the Cold War. He later attended State University College of Education, Oneonta, NY, where he received a BS and met his future wife at an honors convocation.
John taught social studies for over three decades at DeWitt Junior High School in Ithaca, NY, was department chair and earned his MA at UCSB. He took sabbaticals to travel with his family in the United States and Europe, enhancing both his life and those of his students. With the Cornell Law Project, John co-wrote "Justice and Order Through Law," a curriculum for adolescents. While in Ithaca, John enjoyed his Victorian house and large garden, was a gourmet cook, was host family to international Cornell students and volunteered at Ithacare and the Historical Society. He also loved mountain climbing, golfing and visits to NYC.
In 1995, John and his wife moved to St. Augustine, Florida, and continued to travel around the USA and the globe while also enjoying family, including two granddaughters. John was a mild-mannered man with a good sense of humor who did not complain, was grateful and positive and enjoyed talking to people about their lives. He was a sharp dresser with a bow tie, hat and walking stick. He worshiped at the Cathedral Basilica - St. Benedict parishes.
John was predeceased by his parents, August and Adeline Bozzone; and his brother, Buzz; and sister, Marion.
John is survived by his wife; daughters and their husbands; granddaughters; family and friends.
His brain was donated to dementia research.
The family thanks the compassionate staff of Riverside Cottages, Vitas Hospice, the COA, as well as others for their caregiving and kindness.
A MemorialMmass will be held in 2020 in St. Augustine, FL.
Donations in John's memory may be made to Mt. Saviour Monastery, Pine City, NY 14871, St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY 13617 or The Catholic Worker, NY, NY 10003.
Messages may be left at www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
