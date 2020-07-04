John C. "Merle" Dawes 1959 - 2020
CLINTON - Our family is saddened to announce that our brother has left this temporary home called earth last Saturday evening, June 27, 2020. We were fortunate to be able to hold his hand, make it known to him that we were there and that he was not spending his last days alone. He's passed on to rejoice into eternal peace with our parents and eldest sibling, Michael, whom no doubt, embraced him safely and soundly. Imagine that embrace!! We'll see you again, our brother.
John was born on February 14, 1959, in Utica, NY, the son of John W. and Elizabeth (Flynn) Dawes. He was raised and educated locally, graduating from Clinton High School. John was a self-employed mechanic and had also worked at several other places, including American Asphalt, Pat Conway Excavating, as well as, for years, with his father at Jack's Clinton Shell. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working in his vegetable garden and hanging out with his dogs, Tyler, Lola and Cindy Lou. John was of the Catholic faith.
John is survived by six siblings, Patricia (and Paul) Occhionero, Clinton, Christine (and Richard) Massaro, New Hartford, Kelly (and Cindy) Dawes, Ohio, Kathleen Dullin (and Richard Landcastle), Westmoreland, Colleen Gozy (and Mike Sweeney), Westmoreland and Laurie (and Robert) Kittleman, Clinton. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces. Besides his parents, John was predeceased by a brother, Michael T. Dawes.
Funeral services, entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing may donate to your local humane society in John's memory.
Online memorial and guestbook at www.rpheintzfsi.com
