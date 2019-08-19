|
|
John C. Foor 1930 - 2019
HERKIMER - John Carl Foor, age 89, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, August 15, 2019, in his home.
He was born on July 29, 1930, in Berlin, PA, son of the late John M. and Ruby Diveley Foor and stepfather, Judd Landis. John was raised in Berlin and was a graduate of Berlin Brothers Valley High School. He continued his education and achieved his CLU (Charter Life Underwriter) certification in 1960. John was a veteran of the Korean War and was honorably discharged on February 24, 1954. On March 24, 1954, he was united in marriage to the former Betty Pritts in Berlin. For more than 29 years, Mr. Foor worked for MetLife Insurance Company, starting in Syracuse, NY and then being promoted to manager of the Herkimer Office on Prospect Street. He later started his own insurance and investment business, Foor's Financials, until he retired in 2008.
Mr. Foor had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Ilion First Baptist Church. He served on the Board of Directors at Catholic Charities during the 1980's and was very active with Red Cross, donating over 14 gallons of blood (114 units that helped over 342 people). To all who knew John, they found him to be a caring, goodhearted and sincere man. Any conversation with him was straight and to the point, but you always felt his warmth and friendship whenever you were with him. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Betty; three sons, David Foor, of Syracuse, Donald Foor and his companion, Donna Whitney, of Herkimer and Daniel Foor and his wife, Kim, of Madison, WI; a daughter, Pamela Pestar, of Herkimer; four stepbrothers, William Landis and his wife, Vera, Stanton "Stan" Landis and his wife, Bonnie, Gary Landis, Edward Landis and his wife, Shirley, all of Berlin, PA; three sisters, Judith Cook, of Berlin, PA, Sally Faidley and her husband, Elmer, of Sommerset, PA and Sharon Faidley and her husband, George, of Berlin, PA; thirteen grandchildren, Joseph, Christina, Alexi, MacKenzie, Dawson, Harrison, Angela, Samantha, CarlyJo, Dalton, Haley, Hannah and Jordan; fourteen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his favorite dog, Trixie. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Jake Landis; and a sister, Barbara Landis.
Calling hours for Mr. Foor will be on Tuesday (today) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.
Funeral service will take place in the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. with the Reverend Dr. Andrew Peloubet, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the s Project or the American Red Cross. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019