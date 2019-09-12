|
John (Jack) C. Ryan, Jr. 1931 - 2019
Beloved Husband of Connie
WHITESBORO - John (Jack) C. Ryan, Jr., 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.
Jack was born on October 15, 1931, in Utica, NY, the son of J. Craig and Beatrice (Tessier) Ryan. He attended local schools and was a 1949 graduate of Utica Free Academy. Jack was employed at Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. for 44 years and retired in 1994 as an Electric Planner of Transmission and Distribution. He served in the U.S. Army from July of 1952 to July of 1954, including one year in Korea. On October 22, 1955, Jack married Mary Kathryn Clair in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament. She passed away on July 1, 2006.
He is survived by his son, Kevin P. (Rosemary) Ryan, Chittenango; daughter, Kathleen M. (Shawn) McLaughlin, Whitesboro; grandchildren, Kayla (Greg) Cocquyt, Daniel Ryan, Benjamin Bowers, Audrey Bowers, and Declan McLaughlin; along with close friends, Don Murnane, Betty Way and Bob Zane. Jack was predeceased by his parents; his wife; two infant children, Daniel and Sheila; as well as his sister, Jean Diehl; and good friend, Walter Way.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Jack's name may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or Feed Our Vets. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Jack's family would like to send special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Albany Medical Center for the compassion and loving care given to him during his stay.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019