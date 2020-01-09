|
John Charles O'Donnell 1937 - 2020
TOWN OF WESTERN, NY - John C. O'Donnell, 82, of the town of Western, passed away peacefully at his home on January 6, 2020.
He was born on March 31, 1937 in Rome, NY, son of the late Charles and Ida Raffauf O'Donnell. John enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from 1955- 1959.
On February 4, 1961, John was united in marriage to Alexandra Dembski in a ceremony which took place in Holy Trinity Church, Utica.
He worked at Griffiss Air Force Base as part of the 485th Engineering Installation Group and later at Rome Air Force Research Laboratory, until his retirement in 2006.
John was a former member of St. Mary's Church and the Rome Elks Lodge.
In his spare time, John enjoyed collecting Lionel model trains and spending time with family and friends. John was especially fond of his grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to take home movies of their escapades.
He is survived by his devoted children, John C. O'Donnell, Houston, TX, Kathleen Palermo, Lee Center and Christopher (Lisa) O'Donnell, Horsham, PA; three cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Paige and Daniel; and special friends who were more than just neighbors, Dave and Barb Millbower.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or the Humane Society of Rome, PO Box 4572, Rome, NY 13442.
Funeral services, with Military Honors, will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday from 1-4 PM, prior to the service. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020