John Craig Heuss 1942 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - John Craig Heuss, age 76, of New Hartford, NY, and formerly of Syracuse, NY, died on April 30, 2019, with his loving wife at his side.
He was born in Evanston, IL, a son of The Rev. John Heuss and Elizabeth Beck Heuss. He was educated at South Kent School and Hobart College and received his MBA from Syracuse University.
He was a member of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. He married Kathlynn A. Hurd in 1965 in Grace Church, Utica, NY.
He was employed by Community General Hospital, Syracuse, for 35 years, in the Finance Department as Director of Finance.
He was a member of St. James' Episcopal Church in Clinton, NY, and formerly a member of St. Luke's Church in Camillus, NY. At both churches, he offered many years of sharing his financial expertise. He was also a member of Faxton/St. Luke's Health Care Auxiliary and did many hours of volunteer service to aid in their financial work.
He was an avid aviator and enjoyed piloting small aircraft. He also enjoyed playing classical guitar and traveling worldwide. His hobbies included wine making, cheese making, oboe playing and yoga.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, John Christopher Heuss (Jill), Yarmouth, ME, and Jennifer Heuss Aldobrandi (Enrico), Florence, Italy; his siblings, The Rev. William B. Heuss (Margaret Anne) and Gweneth Heuss Severance (Judy); his in-laws, Marcia Garber, and Nancy and George Taylor, all of New Hartford; also many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize the expertise and care he received at Hematology Oncology Associates of Syracuse, and also recognize the support and gentleness of all the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care.
The Memorial Service will be held at St. James' Church, 9 Williams Street, Clinton, on June 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., the Rev. Gary Cyr presiding, followed by a reception in the parish hall. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James' Church, 9 Williams Street, Clinton, NY 13323.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019