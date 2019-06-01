Services Enea Family Funeral Home 220 North Washington Street Herkimer , NY 13350 (315) 866-1011 Resources More Obituaries for John Ainsworth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John D. Ainsworth

HERKIMER - Mr. John D. Ainsworth, age 65, of 403 Lansing Street, Herkimer, New York, passed away on Friday afternoon, May 31, 2019, at his home, after a brief illness. He was blessed with the love and support of his devoted family always at his side.

Born on July 22, 1953, John was a son to the late Douglas and Louise (Clements) Ainsworth. His childhood was spent in Herkimer, and he attended and graduated from Herkimer High School.

On October 10, 1981, John was joined in holy matrimony with Cathy Nicolette at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Herkimer. Together, John and Cathy have shared in over thirty-seven years of mutual love, respect and devotion.

For many years and currently, John worked as a Service Representative with National Grid in Herkimer. He was of the Roman Catholic faith and a member of St. Francis de Sales Church. He was hardworking and dedicated, traits that he passed on to his beloved children. His family was truly his everything and he was at his best when surrounded by those he loved.

John loved and excelled at hunting, and was always giving of his time to Habitat for Humanity. For many years, he was a member of the East Herkimer Fish and Game Club. His family reflects on how happy he was to be camping and how excellent he was at the grill, truly a Master Grill Chef. He loved to entertain and was just a fabulous cook. He was an all around handyman and was always willing to help anyone out at any time.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Cathy; his sons of whom he was so proud of, Sean Ainsworth, of Herkimer, and Matthew Ainsworth, of Durham, North Carolina; his sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Leonard Jacopelle, of Herkimer; his brothers and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Anne Ainsworth, of Farmington, NY, and Dr. Mark Ainsworth, of Herkimer; and his sister-in-law, Melody DePew. He also leaves his in-laws, Arthur LeFave, Joann Dickson and her husband, Stan, and Linda Paul, along with one aunt and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends and co-workers.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Carol LeFave, and his brothers-in-law, Howard "Squeak" Paul and Michael DePew.

The family is very grateful to the staff and caregivers of Hospice for the care and compassion shown to John and his family.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, at 9:30 AM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street in Herkimer, and at 10:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales Parish Church, North Bellinger Street in Herkimer, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Mark Cunningham, Pastor. Procession will follow to Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, where John will be laid to rest. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Enea Family Funeral Home.

For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

John's final wishes have been entrusted to Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea Family Funeral Homes, (315) 866-1011.

