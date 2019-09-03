|
|
John D. Ball 1951 - 2019
UTICA/WEST WINFIELD - John D. Ball 67, of Utica and formerly of West Winfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica.
He was born on December 2, 1951 in Utica, a son of the late Howard and Janet (Smith) Ball. He was a 1970 graduate of Mt. Markham Central School, where he excelled in baseball and football.
John worked construction for many years with many local contractors throughout the area. His hard work ethic made him a favorite among many local contractors. John was a very intelligent young man who loved to play Jeopardy and often won. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. He was an avid New York Giants and New York Yankees fan.
He is survived by his siblings, Rebecca and George Trejos, of Hannawa Falls, NY, Hartley and Irene Ball, of Ilion, Mary Agnes and James Kovac, of Maple Valley, WA, Patricia Ball, of New York Mills, Catherine and Robert Burgin, of San Diego, CA, Roberta and Michael Adamczyk, of New York Mills, Michael and Linda Ball, of Cassville, Suzanne and Keith Hotaling, of San Diego, CA, Bridget and Lawrence Gurdo, of Verona and Thomas and Darcy Ball, of Syracuse. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves a very special aunt, Betty B. Dolan, of Ilion.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that John received during his stay there.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield and at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, West Winfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph the Worker Church Cemetery, West Winfield. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 6, 2019, prior to the funeral from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica, 1657 Sunset Ave., Utica, New York 13502 to be used for Patient Activities.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019