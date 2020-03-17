|
John D. Fukes 1931 - 2020
CLINTON - Mr. John D. Fukes, 89, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
John was born in Schuyler, NY, on January 16, 1931, the son of Michael And Viola Fukes. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. John honorably served in the US Air Force from 1950-1954. On September 10, 1955, John was united in marriage with Lottie M. Tobiczyk, a devoted union of 32 years, until Lottie's death in 1987. He was employed as an Operating Engineer with Local 545, Syracuse. He was of the Catholic faith.
Mr. Fukes is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Douglas Axelson, Linda and Jeffrey VanGorder and Laurie and Karl Bach; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Daniel Fukes and Jonathan and Karen Fukes; eight cherished grandchildren, Keith and Jennifer Gorczyca, Kayla Axelson, Jennifer and Brandon Karram, Michelle and Mike Knapik, Nicole and John Bladek, Kimberly Fukes, Allison Bach and Marissa Bach; seven adored great-grandchildren, Grace, Mia, Jax, Cooper, Morgan, Jacob and Mason; and a sister-in-law, Veronica Fukes. He was predeceased by one sister, Irene Furgal; and four brothers, Matt, Stephen, Andy and Nicholas.
Due to present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC, the Governor of New York State and the National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Those wishing to make a donation in John's memory, please consider the or a .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020