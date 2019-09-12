|
John D. Guardi 1928 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - John David Guardi, 91, of Berberick Rd., West Winfield, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with the love and support of his family.
He was born on February 19, 1928, in Sauquoit, a son of the late Giocomo and Josephine Genovice Guardi. John was raised in Sauquoit and was a lifelong dairy farmer. He loved to dance and enjoyed both country and western music and polka music. He made delicious meatballs, sausage, sauce and scrumptious apple pie!
His potato salad was always a favorite at family reunions, which were held at the farm every summer. He took great pride in mowing his yard and planting flowers. He had a large garden which he loved to give away to friends and neighbors and was fondly known as the "Zuchini Man!".
On October 13, 1951, he married Kathleen Mary Whitaker in St. Peter's Church in Utica, a blessed union of 47 years, until her passing on July 6, 1999.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Guardi and John Guardi, of West Winfield; and daughter, Jody and Fred Otto, of Huntsville, TX. His grandchildren include, Sarit and Ethan Johnson and their children, Cooper, Noah and Charlotte, Max and Emily Guardi, Kathleen and Sean Kennedy and Freddy Otto. He also leaves his brother, Rosario, of Richmond, VA; and sister-in-law, Bette, of Richfield Springs; as well as many special nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, including Bill Gilbert, Mildred Currier, Jean Jacopelle, Daisy Effner and Carey Sullivan. He was predeceased by his brother, Jack; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam and Carmella Guardi and Peter and Kathryn Guardi; sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Norman Weaver; sisters, Mary Gately and Virginia and Connie Guardi; and his grandson, Evan Guardi.
Funeral services for John will be held at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church in Chadwicks on Saturday, September 14, at 10:00. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville. Calling hours will be Friday (today), September 13, from 4-7, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cedarville Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019