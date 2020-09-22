1/1
Dr. John D. Martin Jr.
Dr. John D. Martin, Jr. 1931 - 2020
UTICA - Dr. John D. Martin, Jr., 89, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center, New Hartford, with his loving family by his side.
Dr. Martin's Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
