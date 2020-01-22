Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
John Cavo
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Gregory The Great Catholic Church
200 North University Drive
Plantation, FL
Entombment
Following Services
Our Lady Queen Of Heaven Cemetery
North Lauderdale, FL
John Dominick Cavo Obituary
John Dominick Cavo 1948 - 2020
PLANTATION, FL - John Dominick Cavo, 71, of Plantation, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
John was born in Utica, NY, on August 6, 1948, to James J. Cavo and Pauline Speciale.
He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Gail Cavo. He is survived by his children, John L. Cavo, Christopher (Christine) Cavo, Annge Cavo and Marrie Cavo; his grandchildren, Emma Cavo and Abigail Cavo; his stepdaughter, Nephtalie Floersch; his siblings, James C. Cavo, Carmen (Terry) Cavo, Linda Cavo and Paula Cavo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John was a graduate of Proctor High School in Utica, NY. He proudly served in the US National Guard Reserves for 6 years. He owned and operated his own successful business for 30 years working throughout Florida and the Caribbean.
He was a devout Catholic, a fighter, a loving, welcoming and dedicated man. He loved chatting with his friends and family. Everyone who knew him was aware that he loved to help anyone in need.
The viewing will be held on Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at T. M. Ralph Funeral Homes, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317. The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 200 N. University Drive, Plantation, FL 33324. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen Of Heaven Cemetery, North Lauderdale, FL.
Funeral arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, FL; 954-587-6888 www.tmralph.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
