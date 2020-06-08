John Dominick Melito, Jr. 1934 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mr. John D. Melito, Jr., 86, passed away, peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side, on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
John was born in Utica, NY, on April 24, 1934, a son of the late John D., Sr. and Angelina "Lena" (DeVito) Melito. He was educated in local schools and a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. John served our country honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War.
He attended the Simmons School of Funeral Directing, Syracuse and became a licensed funeral director, working for a short time in NYC. John later took a position as building manager of The Teamsters Health and Pension Fund, Syracuse and worked with them for over thirty years.
On June 28, 1958, he was joined in marriage to the former Judith Garcia and the couple would have just celebrated 62 years of marriage. In younger years, he was an avid skeet shooter, like his father before him, but in more recent years, he enjoyed socializing with the boys at Meola's Garage. John and Judith also loved spending their winters in Fort Lauderdale with family and friends.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Judith; his two sons and a daughter-in-law, John and Antoinette Melito and Christopher Melito; three grandchildren, Olivia (James) Poland, Bianca Melito and John Melito; one great-grandchild, Amelia Poland; and also many nieces and nephews including, John Anastasio and his wife, Cathy. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Kathleen Risucci and Conchetta Anastasio.
The family would like to thank his best friend, Nick Rocco and his daughter, Maryann Rocco, special friends, Sean Schaffer, Nedzad, Andelija and Aida Djozo, for all their love and support and they are also very grateful to longtime friends, Nicholas and Tony Caruso and their sister, Elizabeth.
Due to the current health concerns and keeping within CDC guidelines, John's family will honor him privately and his private Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors will be offered at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. He will be laid to rest with his loved ones at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.