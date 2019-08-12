Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners
3541 State Route 31
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
315-652-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dustin Gagnon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Dustin Gagnon Obituary
John Dustin Gagnon
LIVERPOOL - John Dustin Gagnon, 53, of Liverpool, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Utica, NY, John graduated from Notre Dame Junior Senior High School. He furthered his education attending Siena College in Loudonville, NY, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Prior to moving to the Syracuse area, John resided in Elizabeth, NJ, employed with the Hartford Insurance Company. He has lived in Liverpool for over the past twenty years and worked for the past five years, for Aegis General Insurance Agency in Syracuse as a NYS Bond Manager up until his death.
John lived life to the fullest and enjoyed having a good time. He was so smart and could carry on a great conversation. John was an avid outdoors man who liked fishing and camping. He was a great cook and loved hockey. He will be remembered as an unselfish and caring soul who was loved by all.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald F. Gagnon. Surviving to keep his memory alive are his wife, Kristin L. (Vanderveer) Gagnon; his children, Gabriella R. Gagnon and Matthew D. Gagnon, all of Liverpool; two stepdaughters, Ashley M. Weaver and Cara N. Weaver, both of Baldwinsville; his mother, Olga I. (Rivera) Gagnon Palczynski, of Utica; brother, David M. (Lauri) Gagnon, of Saratoga Springs, NY; his favorite aunt, Carmen Laurey; two nephews, Michael R. Gagnon and Anthony D. Gagnon; his lifelong best friend, Mark (Laurie) Ravas, of Baldwinsville and their children, his Godsons, Noah and Zach; cousins, close friends and his canine companion, Lincoln Bentley.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Maurer Funeral Home, Moyers Corners, 3541 State Rt. 31, Baldwinsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3494 State Rt. 31, Baldwinsville.
Please consider contributions in John's memory to Maureen's Hope Foundation, 44 Oswego Street, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners
Download Now