John Dustin Gagnon 1966 - 2019
LIVERPOOL - Mr. John Dustin Gagnon, age 53, went to Jesus who awaited him on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born the son of Olga I. (Rivera) Gagnon Palczynski and the late Donald F. Gagnon. He is survived by his second father, Russell R. Palczynski; his daughter, Gabriella R. Gagnon; his son, Matthew D. Gagnon; wife, Kristin; step-daughters, Ashley Weaver, and Cara Weaver; his brother and sister-in-law, David M. and Lauri Gagnon; and nephews, Michael, and Anthony Gagnon. He also leaves his "favorite aunt", Carmen Laurey and his cousins, James and Emily Laurey, and Robert and Beatrice Laurey; his uncle, Alex Rivera; many additional cousins and extended family; best friend Mark Ravas and wife Laurie and their children Noah (godson) and Zack. He also leaves a host of unforgettable friends in Utica. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Alejandro and Juanita (Millet) Rivera; and his paternal grandparents, Dustin and Anna (Fliss) Gagnon.
John's visitation and funeral service were held in Syracuse.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial which will commence on Saturday morning at 10:30 at Historic Old St. John's Church. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered to Historic Old St. John's Food Pantry; envelopes will be available at the service.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019