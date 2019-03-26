John E. Cornmire 1963 - 2019

Proud U.S. Navy Veteran

WEST WINFIELD - John E. Cornmire, 55, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, with his family by his side.

John was born on August 15, 1963, in Utica, the son of the late Margaret (Reid) Cornmire. He was educated in Utica. Following graduation, he served in the U. S. Navy. On June 28, 1985, John married the love of his life, Mary Helena Abdoo. After retiring from the military, he went on to work for GE, Atlas Copco. Together they have three children and three grandchildren. He served on the Mount Markham School Board for twelve years, a job he enjoyed. John felt good being part of the community and helping the children.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially attending their sporting events and being their #1 supporter. John also loved to hunt, golf and take trips on his motorcycle.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Mary Helena, are his daughter and son-in-law, Elyssa and Kenneth Klenotiz; son, John Cornmire, Jr. and Nicole Davis; daughter, Erica L. Cornmire and Jacob Griffiths; beloved grandchildren, Olivia Mary and Connor John Klenotiz, and Dana Marie Cornmire; siblings, Leo and Judy Cornmire, Daniel and Colleen Cornmire, Debra and Jim Feola, Catherine and Lonnie Jenkins, Joan Walters and Mike McHugh; in-laws, Brenda and Hugo Bach, JoAnn and Steve Abel and John and Sheri Abdoo; several nieces and nephew and several great-nieces and great-nephews. John also leaves his cherished friends, Tony and Heidi Flihan, Kevin and Carol Evans; and his cousin, Mike Reid.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services for John will commence at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations, in John's name, to the Fisher House Foundation - Helping Military Families, the Oncology Dept. at the Albany VA, or Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., New Hartford. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

John's family would like to send a special thank you to his sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Lonnie Jenkins, for the love and support they showed John and the Sunday visits he enjoyed; and to his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Hugo Bach, for opening up their home, dinners and movie nights for the numerous visits to Albany for John's care. They would like to express their gratitude to his surgeon, Dr. Maithao Le, the Oncology team at the Albany VA, Dr. Vimala Thalody, his nurses, Patty Minkler, Nicole Martin and Greg Blendell and social worker, Tess Thierbecker. Their love, support, and compassion were like no other. He couldn't have asked for a better team of professionals to care for him.

