John E. Furner 1942 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - John E. Furner, 76, of Sauquoit, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, with his family by his side.
John was born on August 14th, 1942, in Sauquoit, a son of the late Charles and Mary (Heenan) Furner. John was educated at the Sauquoit Valley Central School System. He married Elizabeth (Lallier) on August 19th, 1960, at St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford.
John was employed with the Sauquoit Valley Central School System for many years prior to his retirement. Mr. Furner was a member of St. Patrick's in Clayville. John was an avid fan of John Deere and the farming industry as a whole.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Furner; his sons, John, Jr., and Dennis (Susan) Furner; his daughter, Kim (Mark) Wilson; his sisters, Jane (Jim) Brown, Barb (Arnold) Timian and Ruth (Richard) Lockwood; as well as many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie-Lou Furner.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the 6th floor nursing staff of St. Luke's, especially Katie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mr. Furner on Monday, May 20th, at 1:00 p.m. from the St. Patrick's St. Anthony Church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Clayville at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019