John E. Stevener 1936 - 2020
MARCY - John "Jack" E. Stevener, 84, of Marcy, passed away peacefully, after a long struggle with dementia, at the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born on June 4, 1936, in Utica, NY, a son of William and Anastasia (Mack) Stevener. In 1955, John graduated from Whitesboro Central School, where he was a proud member of the Future Farmers of America.
On December 19th, 1970, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Hughes, a blessed union of nearly fifty years.
John retired from the Town of Marcy Highway Department where he was the Deputy Highway Superintendent.
John was a happy-go-lucky guy that always had a smile on his face and in turn, put a smile on the face of everyone around him. He was quick witted and loved a good laugh. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it.
John was a member of The Sons of the American Legion and every year would travel to local cemeteries to place American Flags at the graves of veterans. He enjoyed volunteering at the watering station during The Heart Run and Walk with his grandson, Bobby Williams.
He faithfully watched his favorite sport teams, The New York Yankees and The Cleveland Browns. If you were to pay a visit on a Sunday morning you would be sure to hear polka music playing throughout the house. He loved to read and watch westerns and if you were looking for him, you would most likely find "Jungle Jack" with his friends enjoying some Utica Clubs at his various watering holes.
For many, many years family get togethers were hosted at their house, where he enjoyed playing horseshoes and won most times. He passed his skill and love of the game to his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved wife, John also leaves his children, Candace Swierczak, Cynthia (Ron) Zegarelli, Cheryl Lewis, John (Patti) Stevener, Barbara (Darryl) Wood, William Burnop, and Kelly Stevener; as well as nineteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Gayle (Todd) Manderson and Ruth (Ron) Weaver; a brother, Robert (Terry) Stevener; sisters-in-law, Margaret Littlefield and Jean Frair; a brother-in-law, Walter Hughes; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his Godson, Don "Buster" Stevener.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gloria; and a beloved, grandson, TJ.
In accordance with the family's wishes there will be no public calling hours; services for John will be private for the family.
