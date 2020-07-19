John F. Farrell, Jr. 1933 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Mr. John F. Farrell, Jr., 86, of Deerfield, passed away on July 17, 2020.
John was born in Utica, on December 6, 1933, the son of John F., Sr. and Helena (Seaver) Farrell. He was raised in Utica, was a 1951 graduate of Utica Catholic Academy and attended Belmont Abbey College, in Belmont, NC. John proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1956. On April 30, 1960, John was united in marriage with Jacqueline Tomassetti, a loving union of 60 years. For 31 years, John was employed with the US Postal Service, retiring in 1988. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, Herkimer Detachment in Ilion and Tun Tavern Detachment in Boonville, the Marine Corps Association and 1st Marine Division Association. He was also a member of the Parris Island Historical Society, Deerfield Fish and Game Club and a life member of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and National Association of Retired Federal Employees. John was a parishioner of Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica.
Mr. Farrell is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joseph Farrell and John and Margaret Farrell; cherished granddaughters, Kristi Farrell, Teresa Farrell and her partner, Tyler Senecal and Michele and Michael Charlsen; an honorary granddaughter, Sarah Owen; sister, Anne Farrell; sister-in-law, Marilyn Sardina; brother-in-law, Michael and sister-in-law, JoAnn Tomassetti; sister-in-law, Joni Tomassetti; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helena; one brother, David Farrell; and in-laws, Joseph and Rose "Daisy" Tomassetti, Virginia Tomassetti, Betty and Ed Lebioda and Jack Sardina; as well as other members of the Farrell family.
Due to the recent health concerns, a private family funeral will be held. A memorial Mass to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date when circumstances permit. He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, 5476 Trenton Rd., Utica, NY 13502, in John's memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
