John F. (Jack) Fehr 1938 - 2020
CLINTON/CHADWICKS - Jack F. Fehr, formerly of Clinton and Chadwicks, passed away on April 14, 2020 at the Presbyterian Residential Community.
He was born on March 26, 1938, in New Hartford, the son of the late Francis and Cornelia Kelly Fehr. Jack grew up in New Hartford and graduated from New Hartford High School.
As a young adult, he worked on his family's farm. He went on to work several years for Agway, Clinton and then for Jay-K Lumber, New Hartford.
On August 12, 1972, he married his beloved wife, the former Patricia Krol, a loving union of 42 years until her death on January 19, 2015.
Jack was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He was a gentle, sweet and kind man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Fehr, of Little Falls; stepdaughter, Denise and Mark Fauteux, of Chadwicks; stepson, David and Patricia Hamlin, of Rome; stepson, John Hamlin, of Oriskany; sisters, Marguerite Fehr, of Stephens City, VA and Sheila Henessey, of Valatie, NY; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Laura Brumgaugh.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Rose Snook.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public visitation or funeral services at this time. Jack's Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville.
To view Jack's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020