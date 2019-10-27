|
John F. "Jack" Harding, 88, of Watertown passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019, at Lewis County Residential Facility, Lowville.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Friday, November 1, from 5 - 7 PM. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, at 11 AM with Fr. J. Mickey Demo presiding followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery.
Jack was born in Claremont, NH on March 22, 1931, son of the late Carl F. and Helen Colby Harding and attended school in Glen Falls. He enlisted in the NY National Guard on April 1, 1947 and in the US Army on March 24, 1948. He received the Purple Heart, UN Service and Occupational Service (Japan) Medals, Korean Service Medal with Five Bronze Service Stars, and Combat Infantry Badge. While in the Army, Jack served in the front lines of the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Corporal on March 24, 1952.
On May 25, 1952 he married Mary Ann Marra at St. Anthony's Church with Fr. George Tobin officiating. Mrs. Harding died November 12, 2012.
He was a member of VFW Post 1400 and a former member of American Legion Post 61. He was involved with American Little League Baseball and Pop Warner and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Jack is survived by his son, Carl F., Watertown; daughter, Cathy A. Coty, Ocala, FL; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brother, Richard, Glens Falls; sister, Caroline, Kernersville, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by eight siblings, Dorothy Gamache, Mary Pryor, Pauling Sanford, Charles Harding, Catherine Harding, Betty Shaw, Joan Engwer, and Edward Harding.
Three years ago, Jack was selected to participate in the Honor Flight for elderly and disabled veterans. His daughter accompanied him to Washington DC with the group and it was an experience that he talked about all the time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Honor Flight Syracuse, PO Box 591, Syracuse, NY 13209. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019