John F. Lanz 1945 - 2020
WESTMORELAND – John F. Lanz, 75, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
John was born on March 30, 1945, in Utica, the son of the late John and Ellen Lanz and step-father, Wilson McGee. He was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and earned an Associate Degree in Nursing. John was employed with Rite Aid Distribution Center in Rome, prior to retiring.
Surviving is his partner, Bill Wescott, Westmoreland; brother, Kevin McGee, New Hartford; cousin, Cheryl Moore, Herkimer; several nieces and nephews; family friends, Jim Wescott, Florida and Ruth and Joe Rudball, Binghamton and friend, Beth Brewer, Herkimer.
Funeral services will be private for the family with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family may do so on the funeral home website, www.mmknfd.com.
Remembrances in John's name may be made to Seeds of Hope Food Pantry of First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd, Utica.
WESTMORELAND – John F. Lanz, 75, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
John was born on March 30, 1945, in Utica, the son of the late John and Ellen Lanz and step-father, Wilson McGee. He was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and earned an Associate Degree in Nursing. John was employed with Rite Aid Distribution Center in Rome, prior to retiring.
Surviving is his partner, Bill Wescott, Westmoreland; brother, Kevin McGee, New Hartford; cousin, Cheryl Moore, Herkimer; several nieces and nephews; family friends, Jim Wescott, Florida and Ruth and Joe Rudball, Binghamton and friend, Beth Brewer, Herkimer.
Funeral services will be private for the family with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family may do so on the funeral home website, www.mmknfd.com.
Remembrances in John's name may be made to Seeds of Hope Food Pantry of First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd, Utica.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.