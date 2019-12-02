|
|
John F. Marriott 1932 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - John F. Marriott, 87, passed away on November 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his family at his side.
He was born on February 2, 1932, in West Burlington, NY, a son of the late Charles and Nora Calder Marriott and received his education in West Winfield schools.
John proudly served his country with the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954.
On June 25, 1955, he was united in marriage with Barbara Coger in Richfield Springs, a loving union of 61 years until her death on December 12, 2011.
Prior to his retirement on January 1, 1990, John was employed as a machine repairman with Chicago Pneumatic.
His free time was spent hunting in the Town of Plainfield, golfing and working on his Model A Ford.
John's memberships included Post 2338 in West Winfield, Walter J. Will American Legion Post 1058 in West Winfield and the Leonardsville Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as Commissioner.
His survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Tom Peeters, of West Winfield; his granddaughter, Gina Robinson and Chris Utter, of Davenport; his great-grandchildren, Katlin Talbot and Dustin Bond, of Burlington Flats and Zachary Talbot and Logan Utter, of Davenpor; his great-great-grandson, Levi Bond; his brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Miriam Marriott; his sisters, Louise Holmes, Emma O'Connor, Iva and Frank Lewis and Beverly and Joe Szewczyk; his sister-in-law, Celia Marriott; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Wayne Marriott; his sisters, Myra, Lorraine, Dorothy, Frances and Eleanor; and his brothers, Frank, Bill, Melvin and Owen.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 5 at 12:00 at the Dimbleby Funeral Home, 365 West Main St., West Winfield, NY. Interment will be in Unadilla Forks Cemetery.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 10 until the time of the service at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019