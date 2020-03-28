|
|
John F. "Jack" Mullin 1928 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - John F. "Jack" Mullin, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence, Lewiston, NY.
Jack was born in Utica on April 24, 1928, a son of the late John M. and Mary E. (Oeinck) Mullin. He was a 1946 graduate of Utica Free Academy and furthered his education at MVCC with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Utica College of Syracuse with a degree in Physics and SUNY College of Technology with an Advanced Management Certificate in Business. Jack proudly served in the Army from 1946 -1948. On June 20, 1959, Jack was united in marriage to Joyce McConeghy at Sacred Heart Church, Utica, a blessed union of 59 years until her death in 2018. For 31 years, until his retirement in 1989, he was employed with Rome Cable Co.; prior to this, he worked for General Cable Corp. and Chicago Pneumatic Tool Co. For nearly 20 years following retirement, Jack worked as a certified OSHA consultant for a number of Upstate New York companies. Jack was a parishioner, former trustee and parish council member of St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, member of the Legion of Mary of St. John's, Knights of Columbus Council #189 and the American Legion, New Hartford.
Jack is survived by his seven children, Anne Marie Mullin, Baldwinsville, NY, Cathleen (Ralph) VanHouten, Rochester, NY, Susan (Matthew) Gaynor, Lima, NY, Michele Dzula, Grand Island, NY, Jeanne (William) Hamilton, Selkirk, NY, John P. (Jennifer) Mullin, Warrenton, VA and Stephen (Nina) Mullin, New Hartford, NY; twelve grandchildren, Greg (Sarah) VanHouten, Erik (Danielle) VanHouten, Meghan VanHouten, Jessica (Patrick) Banach, Julia Ford, Kathryn Mullin, John Mullin, Fiona Gaynor, Maeve Gaynor, Abiageal Hamilton, Quinn Mullin and Burke Mullin; three great-grandchildren, Dahlia Banach, Amelia Banach and Theodore Banach; a sister, Peg Durr, Utica, NY; and a brother, Paul Mullin, Sarasota, FL.
Jack was predeceased by his loving wife, Joyce; a granddaughter, Sarah Hamilton; two sisters, Carol Gallagher and Rosemary Kelly; and a brother, Frank Mullin.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of New York State and the CDC there are no services at this time.
A Mass of Thanksgiving for Jack's life will be held at a later time.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Activities Dept. of Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence, c/o Kati Dulak, 5285 Lewiston Rd., Lewiston, NY 14092.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020