John F. Papaleo 1926 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. John F. Papaleo, age 93, went home to the Lord to join those who went before him, when he passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home for CNY, Inc. with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on September 20, 1926, John was the son of the late Nicholas and Maria (Castano) Papaleo. He attended T.R. Proctor High School. On September 8, 1951 he married the former Teresa Robilotta. They were good companions, dedicated to each other's needs. John and Teresa were sociable, outgoing, and friendly. The couple shared their lives for 53 years prior to Teresa's passing on February 27, 2005.
John began his working life at Gold Medal Packing Company where he was a Foreman in the vacuum packing department until the company's closing. He subsequently accepted a position at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company where he worked for over 25 years as an agent. He held various licenses and was successful in his career because he was knowledgeable, honest, and accommodating. He enjoyed having conversations with the many folks he met along the way. He met with his friends on Friday nights for coffee and cards; they were a great group of guys.
John was a traditional, respectful gentleman. He was a good family man who taught his values to his children and supported them in their endeavors. His grandchildren adored him and he loved their company. As a storyteller, he was very interesting, and amusing. He often put words that he spoke to song, and he always hit the high notes in key! He was proud of his sons, amazed by his grandchildren and often told them, "You are so beautiful". His legacy of traditions will live on through his great-grandchildren. If you were fortunate enough to know John, you knew he was a true conversationalist and that he had met many people along life's journey, all of whom we hope he is now reunited.
John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John B., Jr. and Kathryn L. Papaleo, and his son James J. Papaleo and Romana Davis; his grandchildren, Alexandria R. and Andrew Deno, Victoria A. and Michael Phalen, Christina M. Papaleo, and Cassandra R. Papaleo; and his great-grandchildren, Ashley, Grace, Giana Teresa, and Andrew S. Deno. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Eleanor and Louie Frate, Anthony Papaleo, and Frank and Elaine Pellegrino; and his in-laws, Frank and Clara Robilotta, Carmen and Ann Robilotta, and Katherine and Simon Elhage.
The family is grateful to the staff of the Presbyterian Home for CNY/Elm Unit, especially Cindy and Marcia, for the loving care they offered John with great sincerity.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's honor may be made to Adopt a Family Program through ICAN (Integrated Community Alternatives Network) online at https://foundationhoc.org/ICANcharitablefund/; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. John's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. "I am coming home, I am on my way".
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019