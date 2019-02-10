Rev. John Flanagan 1933 - 2019

UTICA - Reverend John Flanagan passed away February 9, 2019, after serving happily and faithfully as a priest for 60 years. His ministry enriched the lives of God's people wherever he served.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Hannah (Ryan) Flanagan, and his sister, Mary. John always gave credit to his parents and family for teaching him to be compassionate, generous and kind. He is survived by his sisters, Joan Flanagan and Ann Fesler, as well as cousins in the U.S. and Ireland.

To know him was a blessing! While born in the family home on Tipperary Hill in Syracuse, he served most of his life in the Utica area which became his home. From 1976 to 1993, he served as pastor of Historic Old Saint John's Church and after resigning his last pastorate, he once again resided at Saint John's, serving the Utica area as Parochial Vicar at Large. Freed from the administrative responsibilities of being pastor, he delighted in being available to serve the pastoral needs of the community. The Eucharist was the center of his life and he took great joy in bringing the Lord to people in the celebration of Mass. He will be most remembered for his keen ability to see the divine presence in everybody he met.

The celebration of his life and ministry will be at Historic Old Saint John's Church, Utica, NY, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. He will be received at St. John's Church on Wednesday, February 13, at 4:00 p.m. Calling hours will be in the church from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. and will conclude with the Vigil for a Priest at 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow Thursday's Mass at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Dewitt, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Historic Old Saint John's Church or Maryknoll, Ossining, NY.

