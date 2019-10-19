|
|
John "Jack" H. Andrew 1924 - 2019
OLD FORGE/NEW HARTFORD - John "Jack" H. Andrew, 95, of Old Forge and New Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home in New Hartford.
He was born on January 5, 1924, in Whitesboro, a son of the late Evan and Florence Andrew. He was a graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools. In 1955, he was united in marriage to Frances Arthur. Mrs. Andrew passed away in 1996. In 1997, he was united in marriage to Betty Herrick; a blessed union of over 22 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Jack was employed with Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome working in Engineering Services with Rome Air Development for 30 years. He later accepted a position as Director of Finance at HASCA in Old Forge where he worked for 23 years until retirement.
He was a member of St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Old Forge, he also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Old Forge Council, where he was a Fourth Degree Member, and the Thendara Golf Club.
Jack had a great passion for the Adirondacks and loved his home on First Lake in Old Forge. He simply loved everything that the North Country had to offer from the beautiful lakes to the trees and the wonderful people and friends he had in town. It was truly his place of relaxation. He enjoyed boating on his pontoon boat, canoeing, kayaking, swimming and golfing at Thendara Golf Club. He also enjoyed cruises with his wife, Betty, to many exotic destinations. He especially enjoyed spending his winters in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was very proud and knowledgeable of his Welsh and German heritage.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of New Hartford; and his sister, Nancy (William, Jr.) Buckley, of Whitesboro. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, David (Linda) DeLong, Thomas (Joanne) DeLong, Judy Sgroi, Kevin Buckley, Shawn (Fred) Sloan and William Buckley, III; and his stepchildren, George (Carol) Herrick, Bill Herrick, Joni Mogle, John (Amanda) Herrick and Jim (Bethanie) Herrick. He also leaves many special step-grandchildren; and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Catherine (Steve) DeLong and Elizabeth (Betty) Andrew; a nephew, Skip Sgroi; and a step-daughter-in-law, Gail Herrick.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, Old Forge, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. James W. Seymour. Interment will be in Olden-Barneveld Cemetery, Barneveld. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. The Knights of Columbus will have a Ritualistic Service on Monday evening at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.
For those who wish please consider HASCA or the Knights of Columbus in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019