John H. Fitzsimmons 1934 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD/WHITESBORO - John H. Fitzsimmons, 85, of the Sitrin Home, New Hartford and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
He was born on May 16, 1934, in Utica, a son of the late John and Catherine (Gross) Fitzsimmons. He was a 1951 graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools. He continued his education at Syracuse University at Utica College where he received a Bachelor's Degree. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958.
Mr. Fitzsimmons was a Branch Manager for Westinghouse Supply Co., Utica and later accepted a position with Rome Cable Corp. where he retired after many years of dedicated service.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, the Knights of Columbus and the Yahnundasis Golf Club. John loved his family and friends and his loyalty to them was second to none. He was an avid Syracuse sports fan who loved SU basketball and football. In his free time he enjoyed golfing and skiing.
He is survived by his nephews and niece, Peter Donohoe, of Camillus, Bill Donohoe, of Camillus, Christine (Tom) Nixon, of Henderson, NY, Dann Donohoe, of Pulaski, NY and Charles Donohoe, of Sandy Creek, NY. He is also survived by a cousin, Msgr. Douglas Reed, of Cary, NC. He was predeceased by two brothers, Peter and Gerard Donohoe; and a sister, Catherine Donohoe.
A private Memorial Service will be held at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, with the Rev. Thomas Durant officiating. There are no public calling hours. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblwbyfh.com.
NEW HARTFORD/WHITESBORO - John H. Fitzsimmons, 85, of the Sitrin Home, New Hartford and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
He was born on May 16, 1934, in Utica, a son of the late John and Catherine (Gross) Fitzsimmons. He was a 1951 graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools. He continued his education at Syracuse University at Utica College where he received a Bachelor's Degree. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958.
Mr. Fitzsimmons was a Branch Manager for Westinghouse Supply Co., Utica and later accepted a position with Rome Cable Corp. where he retired after many years of dedicated service.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, the Knights of Columbus and the Yahnundasis Golf Club. John loved his family and friends and his loyalty to them was second to none. He was an avid Syracuse sports fan who loved SU basketball and football. In his free time he enjoyed golfing and skiing.
He is survived by his nephews and niece, Peter Donohoe, of Camillus, Bill Donohoe, of Camillus, Christine (Tom) Nixon, of Henderson, NY, Dann Donohoe, of Pulaski, NY and Charles Donohoe, of Sandy Creek, NY. He is also survived by a cousin, Msgr. Douglas Reed, of Cary, NC. He was predeceased by two brothers, Peter and Gerard Donohoe; and a sister, Catherine Donohoe.
A private Memorial Service will be held at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, with the Rev. Thomas Durant officiating. There are no public calling hours. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblwbyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.