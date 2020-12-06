John H. Johnson 1930 - 2020
BOUCKVILLE - John Henry Johnson, 90, a life-long area dairy farmer, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, with the love and support of his wife, Gen, his daughter, Mary Ellen and son-in-law, James, by his side, at the Crouse Community Center, following a lengthy illness.
John was born in Oneida, on June 6, 1930, the son of the late Walter F. and Alma Wichmann Johnson. He was raised on the family farm located on Cole Road. John was a graduate of Morrisville Central High School. He farmed with his dad for several years, until taking ownership of the family farm. John, along with Gen, expended the family farm, along with making their home farm operation in Bouckville. On May 2, 1953, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oriskany Falls, John married his soul-mate, Genevieve Zombek. John was a very industrious person, always busy with some project. For a time along with his farming, John owned and operated a Texaco Gas Station in Bouckville, an Antique Business and loved to buy and sell items by attending numerous auctions. John had also proudly served in the New York State National Guard. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was also known for his outstanding Christmas display at the holiday season. His love and devotion to his family, his kindness to all and his warm and friendly smile will be missed by all.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 67 years, Genevieve; his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ellen and James Brown, of Bouckville; his son, Dr. John A. Johnson, of Harlem, GA; his grandsons, Stephen (Tina) Brown, Jonathan Brown, Michael Brown and Anthony Alvarado; his beloved great-grandchildren, Allison Brown and Jamie Brown; and his sister-in-law, Julie Zombek. John is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Alma; his beloved daughter, Dr. Joan M. Johnson; his brother, Donald Johnson; his sisters, Irene Cobb and Betty Zombek, and his sister-in-law, Helen Kupra.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for John, on Thursday December 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be made in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Clinton.
To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net
.