John J. Dobmeier 1941 - 2020
WATERVILLE - John J. Dobmeier, 79, of Frog Park Rd., passed away, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford.
He was born, March 18, 1941, in Buffalo, NY, a son of Earl and Louise Burfield Dobmeier and was a graduate of local schools. In 1968, he earned his BSEE Degree from the University of the State of New York, Buffalo. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1959 to 1963. On June 21, 1973, John married Yvonne Wilhelm in Derby, NY. John pursued his engineering career with General Electric, Utica, the U.S. Air Force at Griffiss AFB, Rome and then IIT Research Institute, Rome, as the Manager of Systems Support and Technology until retiring. He was also the co-owner of Frog Park Herbs, Waterville, for 42 years.
John loved music and singing, enjoyed corny jokes and travelling worldwide. He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, coach Jim Boeheim and the Syracuse University basketball team.
John was a dedicated member of his community, having served on the Waterville Central School Board for 8 years. He was a Boy Scout from an early age, attaining the rank of Life Scout and had been a Cub Scout leader for several years.
Surviving are his loving wife, Yvonne; his children, John J. Dobmeier II, of Martinsburg, WV and Jennifer and Coby Dapson, of Leland Pond; grandchildren, John Joseph Dobmeier III, Luke Thomas Dobmeier, James Alfred Dapson III, Lincoln Earl Dapson and William Evers Dapson; a brother, James Earl (Nancy) Dobmeier, of Buffalo; sisters, Mary Mietus and Helyn (Jeffery) Delmont, of Angola, NY, Margaret (Ray) Miller, of The Meadows, TX, Susan (Bentley) Burgess, of Katy, TX, Bette (David) Cleveland, of Derby, NY and Sally (Tom) Phillips, of Gunter, TX; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Hughes.
A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Waterville Food Pantry, 145 Stafford Ave., Waterville, NY 13480 or the Waterville Fire Department, 222 East Main St., Waterville, NY 13480.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.