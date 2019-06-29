|
|
John J. Dunn 1926 - 2019
POLAND - John J. Dunn, 93, died peacefully on June 27, 2019, at home.
John was born on May 12, 1926, in Little Falls, a son of Paul and Isabelle (McCormick) Dunn. He graduated from Holland Patent High School and served in the Merchant Marines from 1944 to 1946. John first worked for Eastern Rock Products and, in 1954, established the John J. Dunn Insurance and Real Estate Agency in Boonville, then relocating the business to Stittville and later to Marcy. On May 23, 1996, John was united in marriage with Frances Bolton Kinney. His beloved wife passed on July 17, 2018.
Survivors include his four children, Bonnie Jo Fahey, of Albany, Patrick Dunn, of Remsen, Winifred Dunn-Jones, of Holland Patent, and Margaret Williams, of Trenton Falls; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by his angel, Nancy; son, T.J. Dunn; sister, Patricia Powers; and brother, Richard Dunn.
In accordance with his wishes, there are no calling hours or services.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
If you wish to remember John in a special way, please consider a donation to Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance, P.O. Box 282, Poland, NY 13431.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 29 to June 30, 2019