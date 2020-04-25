|
|
John J. Flaherty, Jr. 1934 - 2020
WHITESBORO/ALBANY - John J. Flaherty, Jr., 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Teresian House Nursing Home, Albany, NY. John was a former longtime resident of Whitesboro, NY.
He was born in Utica, NY, on November 10, 1934, son of the late John J. and Eleanor (White) Flaherty. He was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School, Class of 1952. He went on to proudly serve his country with honor in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957.
He was married to Suzanne (Suzie) Punch on April 25, 1964 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Syracuse, NY. They were married for 48 years and built a life for themselves and their four children in Whitesboro, NY before Suzie passed away on June 12, 2012.
John was employed with General Electric, Utica, retiring in 1992 after 38 years of dedicated service. He was a former member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, most recently active at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, NY. In addition, he worked for several years as a bartender at Vernon Downs Racetrack and had been a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 189, Utica.
John was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished the time that he spent with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer and was a member of a weekly golf league at Crystal Springs Golf Course where, in 1987, he sank a hole in one. He was a loyal NY Yankees fan and spent many hours watching Syracuse University basketball games. He also enjoyed swimming, hunting and cross country skiing. In his retirement, he loved traveling with his wife, Suzie and their dear friends, Bob and Maura Chudy. He was known for his quick wit and one-liners and brought laughter to conversations with all those he met. This signature personality trait will be sadly missed by his many friends and family members.
He is survived by his children, Laurie English (Daniel Hoffman), of Salem, NH, Michael Flaherty (Kelly), of New Hartford, NY, Lynn Dunster (Tom), of Bluemont, VA and Katie Cimochowski (Tom), of Guilderland, NY; and grandchildren, Nicole, Kara, Hailey, Alexis, Brian and Meghan. In addition, he leaves his brother, Tom Flaherty (Clare); his two sisters, Eleanor Newman and Joan Mullin; sister-in-law, Sally Kilburg; several nieces and nephews; and close friends.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the third floor staff, aides and nurses at the Teresian House, Albany, NY, for the wonderful care and compassion throughout his 7 year stay. John famously became known as "John Flaherty from Greater Utica" with a smile on his face and a baseball hat on his head.
Due to the restrictions by CDC regarding the Covid-19 Virus, services will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. An announcement will follow in the Observer Dispatch. Entombment will be in Holy Trinity Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020