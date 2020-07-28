John J. Flaherty 1934 - 2020
ALBANY/WHITESBORO - John J. Flaherty, 85, of Albany and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany.
He was born on November 10, 1934, in Utica a son of the late John J. and Eleanor (White) Flaherty. He was a 1952 graduate of St. Francis DeSales in Utica. He proudly served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957.
On April 25, 1964, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Syracuse, he was united in marriage to Suzanne Punch, a blessed union of over 48 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mrs. Flaherty passed away on June 12, 2012.
Mr. Flaherty was employed with General Electric in Utica, retiring in 1992 after 38 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the former St. Ann's Catholic Church in Whitesboro and was currently a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 189 in Utica.
Mr. Flaherty was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished the time that he spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Crystal Springs Golf Club, where he shot a hole in one. He also enjoyed swimming, hunting and cross country skiing. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and was known for his quick wit and one liners. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family members.
He is survived by his children, Laurie English and her husband, Daniel Hoffman, of Salam, NH, Michael Flaherty and his wife, Kelly, of New Hartford, Lynn Dunster and her husband, Tom, of Bluemont, VA and Katie Chimochowski and her husband, Tom, of Guilderland, NY. He also leaves his grandchildren, Nicole, Kara, Brian, Hailey, Meghan and Alexis. He leaves two sisters, Eleanor Newman and Joan Mullin; a brother, Tom Flaherty and his wife Clare; also a sister-in-law, Sally Kilburg; several nieces and nephews, close friends and his many Whitesboro and Utica Neighbors.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the medical staff and caregivers at the Teresian House in Albany for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that Mr. Flaherty received during his stay there.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial which be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. Inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Memorial Mass. Due to New York State Regulations with Covid 19 Restrictions the Church is operating at 33 % capacity. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be followed. Contact Tracing will be implemented.
Arrangements by Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Whitesboro.
