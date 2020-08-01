John J. Garro 1942 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD – John Joseph Garro, 77, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
John was born on November 21, 1942, in Utica, the son of the late Michael T. and Anne (Casullo) Garro. He was a graduate of Proctor High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran. On April 19, 1985, John married Ann Sobolowski in Historic Old St. John's Church, a union of 35 years. He was an equipment operator for Kelsey Hayes and also a bus driver for Centro.
John loved all sports, especially baseball. He looked forward to his annual trip to MLB games with his friends and his son. His enjoyment was frequenting various restaurants, critiquing them and collecting menus. No restaurant was too far to venture to. His Italian heritage was an integral part of his being. Sunday dinners and family gatherings were very important to John. Anyone who knew him knew that he initiated good conversation. John was a devout catholic who was an altar server at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary. He was diligent in saying the rosary.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Michael (Lisa Curry) Garro; daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Stephen Brown; sister, Mary Lourdes Summa; grandchildren, Anna Garro and Ava Brown; niece, Dr. Carissa Summa; stepchildren, Randy (Karin) Glenski, Roxane (Edward) Martin, Robin (Aaron Williams) Glenski and Roberta (Steve) Almond; and several step-grandchildren. John will be sadly missed by his many friends who gathered for coffee every morning.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary. The family will receive guests following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in John's name may be made to the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
