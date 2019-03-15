|
John J. Jadlowski 1953 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - "The few, the proud, a Marine" - John Joseph Jadlowski of New York Mills passed away on March 11, 2019, as the result of injuries from a fall on February 14, 2019.
John was born on August 21, 1953, the son of Joseph J. Jadlowski and Theresa Kitlas Jadlowski. John was a 1971 graduate of New York Mills High School and attended SUNY Canton before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. John served in the Marine Corp. in Yuma, AZ from 1972 - 1975, being honorably discharged as a Sergeant. John was a Marine to the core and a member and supporter of various veterans organization including the New Hartford American Legion, the Malson Jones VFW, Amvets, Vietnam Veterans, Marine Corp. League and the Whitestown Veterans. He was a yearly supporter of the Toys for Tots campaign and assisted Veteran's organizations with their financial affairs. After serving in the Marine Corp., John graduated from Herkimer County Community College and SUNY Utica Rome with a degree in Business/Public Management. He served as controller to Truss, Pole Building and Fuel Additive businesses, as well as Gerrit Smith Infirmary. He worked for Metropolitan Insurance as an auditor and retired from New York State as an accountant for the Department of Family Assistance. John loved to fish, hunt and just be in the woods with his friends. He was a member of the Sharpshooters Club, in Forestport, where his initial injury occurred while plowing snow with his good friend and fellow Marine, Tom "Fish" Sychtyz. John spent his childhood on Kayuta Lake where waterskiing under the moon light, bomb fires on the islands and parties at the camp will long be remembered.
He leaves behind his mother, Theresa Jadlowski, of Yorkville; his brother, Jerry (and his companion, Theresa Ricci), of Kayuta Lake, Forestport; his uncle, Francis "Hank" Kitlas, of Whitesboro; his aunt and godmother, Jane Labaj, of Utica; and numerous cousins, including Dan Jadlowski and Al Kitlas and their families, with whom he shared a close relationship. He leaves his good friend, Louise Buehler and her family, who never left his side while John was hospitalized; lifetime friends of the Flickinger and Reddy families, as well as Tom Sychtyz, Joe Lenhart, Paul (PJ) West, Ken Czupryna, Dick Goff, Ermelindo Laracuente, Mike Geddes and Dick Schmidt. John was predeceased by his father; his grandparents; his godfather, John Labaj; several aunts and uncles; and his cousin, Jeff Kitlas.
The family would like to again extend their appreciation to Louise Buehler and her family, responding members of the Holland Patent and Stittville Fire Departments, the State Police, members of the Kuyahoora Ambulance, staff of the ICU/CCU at St. Luke's Hospital and Cheryl Gates of the Holland Patent American Legion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford. Those who wish may call on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills. John will be buried at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery located in Schuylerville, New York in Saratoga County, New York.
"Semper fi"
Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Marine Corps – Law Enforcement Foundation, 10 Rockefeller Plaza, Ste 1007, New York, NY 10020.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019