John J. "Bud" Murray 1933 - 2020

CLARK MILLS - John J. "Bud" Murray, 87, passed away at home on July 6, 2020.

He was born in Rome, NY, on January 19, 1933, to John J. and Mildred Gifford Murray. John was a member of The Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills. He was a graduate of St. Aloysius Academy and the Electronic Technician Program at Utica College.

Bud was united in marriage to Josephine Semeraro Murray on June 18, 1974. They shared a loving relationship of 38 years before her passing in March 2012. Bud served two combat tours of duty in the Korean War on the USS James C. Owens, Navy Destroyer DD776. He was a former member of the Clark Mills Fire Department and the Clark Mills American Legion Post #26. He retired from General Electric as a Senior Engineer Lab Technician after 31 years of service.

He was an avid photographer who did wedding photography and enjoyed practicing his craft on his family. He also enjoyed playing in several golf leagues.

Bud was a fun-loving person who liked to make people laugh. His family will be repeating his funny quotes for generations to come.

He leaves three daughters and their spouses, Jill and Stanley Ulinski, of VT, LaurieAnn and Ron Russell, of Sylvan Beach and Mary and Kevin Krawiec, of Chesapeake, VA; three sons, Michael Murray, of Holland Patent, Anthony Mould, of Whitesboro and John Mould, of Clinton; a brother and sister-in-law, James and Patricia Murray, of Jamesville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and John Preston, of Rome, Molly and Michael Evola, of Frankfort, Susan Waller, of SC and Kathy Murray, of Rome; in-laws, Rosemary and Michael Schavone, of Utica; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Josephine; son, Peter A. Mould; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Fall Mould; daughter-in-law, Deborah Fedor Mould; great-grandson, Donovan Weston; great-granddaughter, Mia Murray; his parents; and in-laws, Anthony and Mary Semeraro.

Private services will be held for the family with burial in Kirkland Cemetery. Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Church of the Annunciation, 7616 E. South Street, Clinton, NY 13323.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store