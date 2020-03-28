|
|
John J. "Johnny O" Orsaio 1926 - 2020
Owner Big "O" Bakery
UTICA - John J. "Johnny O" Orsaio (Osco), at age 93, of Utica, departed this life on Friday, March 27, 2020.
He was born in Utica, the son of the late Peter and Angeline Roselli Orsaio. He was educated in local schools and was a US WWII Army veteran. In 1948, he married Mary Raspante, a union of 72 years.
John owned and operated the Big "O" Bakery with his son John, Jr., for 50 years and was a great sport enthusiast, card player and harness racing fan.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Mary and his two daughters, Angela Orsaio, Gina Orsaio and Kate Kenderdine and his son, John Orsaio, Jr. and Lucy; his beloved grandchildren, Mary V. Orsaio, Jonelle B. Orsaio and Angelina J. Orsaio. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
John's family honored him at private time. Services will be held at a later time to be announced.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Big "O" bakery during this difficult time, especially acknowledging, John Dooley, John Ross and Antoinetta.
Arrangements under the guidance of the John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
To send an online message of sympathy go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020