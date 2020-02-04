|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc
|
932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave.
|
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
|
John J. Scarfo
1925 - 2020
|
|
|
UTICA - Mr. John J. Scarfo, age 94, departed peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community with those he loved most in his heart.
Born in Utica on December 9, 1925, John was the son of the late John M. and Alice (Marino) Scarfo. Raised and educated locally, he attended T.R. Proctor High School. A profoundly patriotic man, John proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps before he was old enough at the age of 17. He honorably served his country during World War II from 1943-1946 stationed in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of Operations, 2nd Battalion 5th Marine Division. A survivor of the battle of Iwo Jima, wounded in war, John was the recipient of a Purple Heart Medal and a first-hand witness as his comrades in arms raised the flag on Mount Suribachi. John lived by the code, "Once a Marine, always a Marine".
On May 22, 1948 he wed the former Josephine Bruno in a marriage of their era: he was the patriarch and provider, and she was the matriarch and maintainer of the home. Together, they loved, laughed, and lived a beautiful life during their 64 years together. The three most triumphant moments in John's life were marrying his Josephine, surviving the injury of war, and being blessed with the love of his three children, Joanne, Anthony, and Donna. His light and love, Josephine predeceased him on April 2, 2013. He had a far reach, was well liked and well known, and he was always thankful for the love of his family, and his many multi-generational friendships that kept him going.
John's first place of employment was at American Emblems. He later worked at the Regal Dye Tool Company, and Durr's Packing Company. Later landing on a career path he truly loved, John aspired to become a pastry chef. He was employed at Florentine Pastry Shop on Bleecker Street, and continued there for the next 18 years. Pusties (pasticciotto) were his specialty.
A combat Marine turned pastry chef who retired in 1982, he did not stay idle for long. His expertise and experience remained actively at work when he was called upon by Dean and Jason Nole of Càfe CaNole for his mentorship. He affectionately called them the "kids", and was profoundly honored to be able to pass down his experience and knowledge as they launched their business. They always said he did the work of 4 young men at the age of 70. His extraordinary work ethic and commitment were integral parts of this local treasure and he was always so proud to be a part of it.
John was the cornerstone of the family. Everyone around him was drawn to him. He was a headstrong, determined man, softened with sharp wit, humor, and a huge compassionate heart. He would command a room with his full repertoire of jokes and stories that he could recite at any given time, no matter the occasion or the appropriateness. They would always be delivered to a captivating audience but often interrupted by his vintage John Scarfo chuckle and cheeky grin. He never failed to fill a room with roaring laughter.
He was known for his unforgettable thick crop of white hair, flawless skin - most women envied - and a signature cigar in his mouth.
He was a man of high principle, deep character, and always shared the wisdom of experience. He came from a time when life was slower, and every relationship was meaningful; he put all his effort and love into everything he did. He was always aware that time was precious and made sure to take advantage of every moment. Holidays were always at his home, and food was a focal point. He was known for his hot peppers and often gave them as gifts. They were "dynamite" and could cure any ailment! In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, league bowling, hosting card games at his home on Monday nights, and watching old Westerns and war movies. He and his gracious wife Josephine turned the upper level of their home into a Bed and Breakfast for war buddies and traveling veterans and their families. His patriotism, love of country, and camaraderie were evident in every aspect of his life.
He was a member of the (), the Purple and as a member traveled across the country to attend annual meetings with his 5th Marine Division, and the Tau Phi Zeta Briscolieres. He was honored with several trips to Washington, DC, to visit the Iwo Jima Memorial statue near Arlington Cemetery, and another to be a part of an NBC documentary depicting WWII. John was often interviewed and commemorated. While he was reticent to mention his accomplishments, his family is so grateful for the many documented recollections of his life. For the most recent print compilation we thank Joseph Bottini of the writers project for the last piece written that we will hold close to our hearts always.
John is survived by his son, Anthony "Scarf" Scarfo; his daughters, Donna Cardillo, and the memory of his son-in-law Victor F. Cardillo who preceded him on July 16, 2019, and Joanne French and Peter Cucci; his grandchildren, Mark and Katie French, Michael and Carrie French, Rob and Jamie French; Victoria Cardillo and Anthony Mangano, and Patrick Cardillo and Cheyenne Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Emily, and Kaylee; Matthew, and Alex; Robbie, Jason, and Julie; his "Grand-Dog", Bailey; and his brother, Phil Scarfo. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and brother-in-law, George Pavese. A special thank you to those Johnny considered family: Joe and Rosemary Caruso for their beautiful friendship, and Joe Priore (and family). He was grateful for neighbors that turned into family. A heartfelt thank you to Joe Fraccola for all his support and involvement with military recognitions, and many friends too numerous to mention. His wish was to thank all of them for their love and loyalty. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Francis and Virginia Scarfo, Joseph and Harriet Scarfo, and Anthony "Tony" and Florence Scarfo; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Theresa and Frank Audino Sr., Marie and George Didio, and Louise Pavese.
The family is grateful to the staff of the Masonic Care Community and notably the entire Raquette Household who were always outstanding. Thank you for learning John, and personalizing his care. Thank you for not only being his caregivers but his friends. He always said how special he felt with this team of people by his side.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. In lieu of floral offerings, those wishing to express an act of kindness in John's memory may make a donation to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center online at https://www.ucdevelopment.org/veterans-outreach/. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
John's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday morning at 10:30 at the funeral home with Military Honors conferred. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Lastly, thank you John Scarfo for your service, for telling your stories and for instilling the importance of sacrifice, respect, honor, and all your love to everyone you have touched. Thank you to all the John Scarfos of our nation, truly The Greatest Generation. Semper Fi!
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020