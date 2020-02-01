The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
John J. Smith

John J. Smith 1949 - 2020
WHITESBORO - John J. Smith, 70, of Whitesboro, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on April 26, 1949, in Ilion, NY, the son of Richard and Eunice (Duel) Smith and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. He was employed as a truck driver with Triple F. Transport.
In his free time, John was an accomplished guitar player and played for many years with SSB & Co. Band. He had a smile that was contagious and it helped him many times with his mischievous manners.
Surviving are his daughters, Joleen (Matthew) Volz, TX, Tammy McCarthy, Deerfield and Tina (Paul, Sr.) McBee, Utica; grandchildren, Alyssa (Tim) Akers, McKenzi Volz, Austin and Hannah McCarthy and Paul, Jr. and Brandon McBee; sister, Sharon (John) Harris; brothers, Larry (Linda) Smith, Dave (Karen) Smith and Paul Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant sister, Faye; and sister, Barb (Mike) Barr.
John's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Memorial Hospital ICU for their wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 7 pm. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Marcy, in the spring.
Remembrances in John's name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
