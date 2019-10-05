|
John J. Topa 1946 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - John J. Topa, 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home.
John was born in Utica on April 24, 1946, a son of Stanley and Mary (Tomasik) Topa. On December 29, 1965, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, John was united in marriage to Susan Sullivan, a blessed union of 46 years until her passing in 2011. John was employed at Utica Cutlery Co. for 40 years. He was a member of St. Joseph & St. Patrick's Church, Utica and a former member of St. George's Church.
John is survived by a daughter, Ann Marie Topa; and a son, Joseph Topa, Sr., both of Utica; two grandchildren, Joseph Topa, Jr., of New York Mills and Jenna Topa, of Utica; three sisters, Dorothy Topa, of Utica, Virginia and Donald Stucker, of Whitesboro and Marilyn Trybalski, of FL; one brother, Edward Topa, of Utica; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Richard Muldoon.
In keeping with John's wishes, there are no services.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Cedar Unit of the Presbyterian Home for all the loving care given to John.
Arrangements are by Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019