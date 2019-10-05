Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Topa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Topa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Topa Obituary
John J. Topa 1946 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - John J. Topa, 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home.
John was born in Utica on April 24, 1946, a son of Stanley and Mary (Tomasik) Topa. On December 29, 1965, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, John was united in marriage to Susan Sullivan, a blessed union of 46 years until her passing in 2011. John was employed at Utica Cutlery Co. for 40 years. He was a member of St. Joseph & St. Patrick's Church, Utica and a former member of St. George's Church.
John is survived by a daughter, Ann Marie Topa; and a son, Joseph Topa, Sr., both of Utica; two grandchildren, Joseph Topa, Jr., of New York Mills and Jenna Topa, of Utica; three sisters, Dorothy Topa, of Utica, Virginia and Donald Stucker, of Whitesboro and Marilyn Trybalski, of FL; one brother, Edward Topa, of Utica; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Richard Muldoon.
In keeping with John's wishes, there are no services.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Cedar Unit of the Presbyterian Home for all the loving care given to John.
Arrangements are by Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.