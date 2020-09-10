Dr. John Jay McKelvey, Jr. 1917 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Dr. John Jay McKelvey, Jr., died in his sleep early on the morning of Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home in Richfield Springs, NY. He was 103 years old and had lived in Richfield Springs since 1983.
John was born on July 16, 1917, in Albany, NY. He graduated from Horace Mann School, New York City, received his Bachelor's Degree in botany at Oberlin College in 1939 and went on to earn an MS in plant pathology at Virginia Polytechnic Institute (now Virginia Tech) in 1941 and a Ph. in entomology at Cornell University in 1945. It was at Oberlin where John met Josephine Gibson ("Jo") Faulkner, his future wife of 65 years. John and Jo were married on June 28, 1941. They had four sons and enjoyed a fulfilling marriage that ended only when Jo died in October 2006.
Upon graduation from Cornell, John went to work for the Rockefeller Foundation, where he remained until his retirement in 1983. His first assignment was in Mexico, where he joined a research team developing strains of grains that would be more resistant to pests; John's focus in this effort was on corn. The team's success in improving crop yields and the lives of many in developing countries was later recognized in the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Norman Borlaug in 1970 for his work on wheat production and the Green Revolution. In 1952, John moved back to New York, where he assumed responsibility for administering the Foundation's agricultural aid program, first in Latin America (1952 to 1960) and then in Africa (1960 to 1983). John's work made him a truly international traveler; in a career spanning almost four decades he visited nearly every country on both of these continents, plus many others.
John's professional interests and activities extended beyond his formal responsibilities at the Foundation. In the 1960's he became interested in the role of tsetse flies in sleeping sickness and the development of Africa, a subject on which he wrote a book, Man vs. Tsetse; Struggle for Africa. Later, he served on a UK government commission charged with evaluating the educational programs in agriculture in the British protectorates of Bechuanaland (now Botswana), Basutoland (now Lesotho) and Swaziland (now Eswatini). In one of his more lasting ancillary activities, he helped found the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture in Nigeria in the late 1960's, later becoming a trustee and eventually Chairman of the Board in an association that stretched beyond his retirement. Long-time residents of this area may remember the excitement John caused when the President of the Gambia paid him a visit in May, 1989.
Outside of his professional life, John served as a Boy Scout leader and as chairman of the United Fund in his hometown of Chappaqua, NY and his community involvement did not end when he moved to Richfield Springs. He and Jo were members and supporters of two local churches, the Federated Church of West Winfield and the Miller Mills Community Baptist Church. For several years, John served as Moderator of the Federated Church.
Those who knew John - and there were enough of them to make up 100 guests (only half family) at his 100th birthday - will remember him as someone who was never idle. If he wasn't out on his tractor mowing the lawn, he was making maple syrup, tending his bees, turning beeswax into candles, writing books about his life and surroundings, or just plain puttering around.
John is survived by three of his four sons, John Jay McKelvey, III, of Tacoma, WA, Edward Faulkner McKelvey, of Boulder, CO and Laurence Brunning McKelvey, of Wheatfield, IN; their wives, Marilyn Lee, Pamela Wise and Nancy Connors; daughter-in-law, Stephenie Frederick, of Portland, OR; eleven grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
John's second son, Richard Drummond McKelvey, of Altadena, CA, preceded him in death in 2002, as did one grandson, Brian Paul McKelvey, of Summit, NJ, in 1990, and one granddaughter, Nicole Lee Mikita, in 2004.
With the family so far flung geographically, John has benefited greatly from the loving care of friends and caregivers in the local community, many of whom he saw as members of his family. The biological family is especially grateful for Jessica Benedict, his primary caregiver in recent years, the members of her caregiving team and Bob and Gail Royce.
